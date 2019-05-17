About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sushil Attri’s demise mourned

The untimely and sudden demise of 2004 batch KAS officer Sushil Attri has been widely mourned.
As per an official, the Social Welfare Department held a condolence meeting wherein the officials of the Department led by Director Social Welfare, Jammu Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Joint Director ICDS Devinder Singh Katoch, Deputy Secretary Social Welfare Sandeep Kumar paid floral tributes to the departed officer.
The departed officer after doing Mechanical Engineering had cleared KAS examination in 2004 and served the State in various capacities like BDO, DPO, Assistant Commissioner Development , Samba , Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu and now was serving as Deputy Director , ICDS, Jammu.
Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, Vir Jee Hangloo, Deputy Commissioner, Excise Department, Jammu Rajinder Singh, Senior Officer, J&K Livelihood Mission, Sham Lal Gandhi, District Programme Officers of ICDS projects Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Deputy Directors of Handicrafts Department, Collector Housing Board, Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Deputy Director Planning, Assistant Director (Scheme), Assistant Director (Adm), District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu , Udhampur, Tehsil Social Welfare Officers and all other officials of Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu , ICDS Office, Jammu, ICPS, Jammu paid floral tributes to the departed officer whom they described as bold, efficient and dynamic.
Later, a two minutes silence was observed to pay tribute to the departed soul, the official added.

