Surrendered militant held after 17 years in Reasi: Police

April 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A surrendered militant was arrested after remaining absconding for the last 17 years in Reasi district, police said.

The surrendered militant was accused in a murder case, they said.

On specific inputs, a special team raided a place and arrested the accused Mohd Irfan alias Babloo of Gandoh belt in Doda district, police said.

Irfan had been evading arrest in a 2002 case registered against him under section 302 of the Ranbir Panel Code (RPC), they said.

The accused was working as a labourer with a private contractor at Gran Morh Reasi, they added.

