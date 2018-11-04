Surprise inspections conducted at SDM skill training centres

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 3rd November:
To ensure transparency and proper implementation of skill trainings, officials of J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) lead by Mission Director, JKSDM conducted surprise inspections and checked records of various PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) training centres here.
During the surprise visits, the team inspected facilities such as classrooms, CCTV installation, biometric attendance and presence of training staff at these centres and also checked records of some of these centres. The centres were directed to submit the details of the candidates undergoing training, staff engaged and placement records of the trainees to the Mission Directorate, JKSDM.
“Different monitoring mechanisms including physical inspections have been placed to ensure quality skill training is imparted, however we had received some complaints that there are lacunas in the infrastructure and training facilities at some of the training centres. Acting on the complaints, we have undertaken these surprise inspections”, said JKSDM official.
“Surprise inspections are an inherent part of JKSDMs monitoring process to ensure quality standards of training are maintained as per the guidelines of the schemes”, added the official.
Besides interacting with the training candidates, the team had a detailed deliberation with the administrative staff of these training centres and they were directed to ensure that quality training is provided to the students. While interacting with the trainees, the officials asked them to register their grievances, if any so that remedial measures may be taken beforehand.
“The officials made inquiries about the training facilities and asked us about our feedback about these training programs”, said a student undergoing training at Baramulla.
Earlier, Mission Director, JKSDM along with State Engagement Officer, National Skill Development Corporation conducted a surprise visit of PMKK (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra) training centre in Budgam. While interacting with the management of the centre, the team stressed on the fact that PMKK centres have been established as state of art skill centres and therefore this centre is being entrusted with the responsibility of providing quality training and gainful employment to the trainees in reputed companies within and outside the state.
J&K Skill Development Mission is imparting training in 23 skill sectors and 43 skill courses and is also monitoring central component of PMKVY & PMKK training centres.