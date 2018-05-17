Surprise inspection held in Shopian markets

Shopian, May 16:
In order to check the quality of food, milk and juices prepared, sold and served in markets, a team of Food Safety officers conducted a special drive in Zainapora, Hirpora and Keller
areas of Shopian district.
The team inspected several food business establishments and conducted tests of milk, juice and oil product samples on the occasion.
The officers impressed upon the food business operators to ensure strict adherence to Food Safety provisions and maintain high standards of hygiene at their outlets.