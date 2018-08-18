Surnai Mohalla residents demand road macdamization

Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Aug 17:
Residents of Surnai Mohalla, Kawdara are suffering due to the negligence of authorities as the macadamization of different routes in the area was done last year except this particular locality. People said the bumpy road is a regular cause of annoyance for them.
The road passing through this area has developed numerous potholes but no attention is being paid to address the issue.
“Last year, all areas of Kawdara were macadamized except our area. Even after complaining to higher authorities no action was taken in this regard,” said Amara, a local resident.
She further added that due to carelessness of the authorities the road through the area has developed many potholes, thus causing threat of accidents.
Ahadullah, a local shopkeeper said, “I fell into one of these potholes and got a major fracture in my leg. It’s very difficult to walk on this road after evening.”
He further said that it is very troublesome for old people and kids to walk over this road. Authorities always neglected the complaints we registered regarding this matter.
Showkat Ahmad, Executive Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department said, “Last year due to the unavailability of proper funds the Hotmix plant owners refused to macadamize the area. We have received many complaints but nothing can be done unless government supports us in all possible ways.”
He said this year the authorities are have decided to put this plan in action. “The plan falls under priority II, so macadamizing will be started as soon as possible,” Ahmad added.