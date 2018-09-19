About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Surankote residents stage protest over water shortage

Published at September 19, 2018


NAZIM ALI MANHAS

Poonch:

 Residents of Surankote held strong protest demonstration near JNV School against PHE authorities and blocked Jammu-Poonch highway for over two hours.
Raising slogans against the PHE Department, they said that water supply in the area is suspended for the past many weeks.
They said since a week they have been visiting the PHE office but get only assurances as the water supply has not been restored till date.

The protestors alleged that the daily wagers and casual workers engaged by the PHE Sub Division Surankote in area are allegedly not doing their duties “owing to which people are facing immense hardships”.
They appealed the district administration Poonch to direct the concerned PHE engineers posted in the area for ensuring water supply to the village and other adjoining hamlets forthwith.
Reportedly, people of the many villages also complained shortage of drinking water.
A large number of vehicle remained stranded on the busy highway for long. Later, Surankote police team pacified the agitating people and assured to get the demands forwarded to relevant quarters for necessary action will be things right.

