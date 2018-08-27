Suppressing innocent, unarmed civilians no bravery: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 26:
Condemning “suppression and repression on the parents and other kith and kin of the youth engaged in the armed struggle against forces”, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Sunday termed the State policy a sheer “cowardice”.
Fighting with the innocent and unarmed civilians is not bravery, Hurriyat (G) statement said.
Citing the example of “nocturnal raids” on the house of Nazir Ahmad Malik of Arwani Shopian by forces and “vandalizing” the residential house, Hurriyat (G) said that “these barbaric actions can’t, in anyway, deter the local population from supporting the ongoing movement”.
Expressing its anguish over the “repressive military actions” on the innocent people, Hurriyat (G) said: “Indian forces have failed on all fronts to suppress the people’s sentiments for the movement for right to self-determination during the past 71 years especially since 1989.”
Hurriyat (G) statement said on the direction of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat (G) chief organizer and secretary public relations Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui and Molvi Bashir Irfani visited the residence of Late Umar Qayoum on his 8th anniversary at Soura, Srinagar and conveyed a message from Hurriyat (G) chairman in which “he saluted the patience and steadfastness of the parents of Late Umar Qayoum”.
Statement said they paid rich tributes to Late Umar Qayoum.
Statement added it is pertinent to mention here that “Umar Qayoum was a 13-year-old student, who was martyred by the Indian forces in 2010”.
Both the leaders prayed for this eternal peace, said Hurriyat (G).