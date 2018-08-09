Supporting business community our key objective: Parvez Ahmed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 8:
J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed Wednesday said growth of economic sectors is directly linked to the growth a bank which makes it imperative for the banks to support business community.
Commending the business community of J&K, Pervez said supporting the business community is one of their key objectives.
The J&K Bank Chairman was speaking during a meeting with a delegation from Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers’ Federation (KTMF) led by its Senior Vice-President Fayaz Ahmad Bhat that called on him here at the bank’s corporate headquarters.
The meeting was attended by Executive Presidents R K Chhibber, P K Tickoo, Presidents Abdul Rashid Sheigan and M Younis Pattoo and other senior office bearers of KTMF.
, Parvez Ahmed said, “Supporting the business community is one of our key objectives, for your progress is directly linked to our growth as a bank. And with the kind of admirable credit culture in the state, the community deserves appreciation for running their businesses honestly despite so many hardships in the state,”
“Extending our support further in this spirit, we shall soon establish Business Facilitation Centers (BFC) in all the districts of the state wherein the business community will be educated and advised on matters related to finance and banking. Also, there will be separate helpdesks at all these centers for the filing and submission of a statement like GST, ITR etc.”, he added.
The delegation hailed the role of Bank in the socio-economic development of the state especially the financial progress of the small businesses operating in the Kashmir valley. The members put forward their views and voiced their concerns and suggestions during the meeting.
“This bank is our real hope in times of need. Whether there is natural calamity or turmoil, the bank has always come to the rescue of the business community and supported it wholeheartedly. We all need to be honest in our dealings with the institution that serves the people with an unmatched dedication”, said a KTMF delegate.
Responding to the issue of skipped flood-related insurance claims of some of the bank’s borrowers, Chairman said that the bank is in the process of completing a diligent exercise to identify and analyse all the genuine claims, which will be settled soon.
“Genuine claims, if any, will be dealt with all fairness and empathy”, he said.
The delegation complained about the poor service and dismal settlement record of Bajaj Allianz, which is the insurance partner of the bank; responding to which the Chairman directed the concerned Executive President to take up the issue strongly with the said company.
“Both our reputation and our customers’ interest is involved in all this. And I will address all these issues on priority basis”, he asserted.
Regarding requests for ATMs in several areas, Parvez Ahmed issued an on-the-spot order to the concerned about the installation of ATMs, preferably with a Cash Deposit system at all the required places.
“We need to ensure that people don’t feel the need to visit our business units to deposit or withdraw small amounts of cash”, he stressed.
After listening to the personal experience of a KTMF member regarding the occasional incidences of transaction failure while making an RTGS payment, Chairman said, “The issues were already being looked into and the upgradation of the IT infrastructure was underway for all digital platforms to ensure swift and secure digital transactions”.
While terming the meeting as interesting, the Chairman assured the delegation that more such interactions with trade bodies and other representative associations will be conducted on regular basis in future not only to ascertain customer concerns and suggestions but to streamline our services and strengthen the bonds in the process.