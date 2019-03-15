Support JKCSCC’s legal challenge to central ordinances implemented by Guv in JK: NC, PDP, Cong

March 15, 2019 |

National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress on Thursday equivocally lent overwhelming support to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) on legal challenge to extension of central ordinance to Jammu and Kashmir on reservation of jobs for Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and weaker sections of the society in the Supreme Court.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), General Secretary, NC and former minister, Ali Mohammad Sagar said, “We extend whole heartedly our unconditional support overwhelmingly to JKCSCC on challenge to extension of Central ordinance to Jammu and Kashmir on reservation of jobs for SC, ST and weaker sections in the Supreme Court of India,” adding that, “Governor’s Administration has no right to recommend implementation of such central ordinances in violation of Jammu and Kashmir constitution and central government too has no right to give its nod to such controversial recommendations.”

Senior PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar told Kashmir News Service (KNS), “Extension of such central ordinances to Jammu and Kashmir is a very dangerous trend set by the Governor who has no constitutional right to tinker with such laws in the absence of a popular government. We welcome the legal challenge thrown up by JKCSCC to extension of central ordinances on job reservation for SC, ST and weaker sections in nascence of a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir.”

State Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir while talking to KNS said, “Extension of such central ordinances in absence of state legislature is an extra constitutional decision and the Governor has no right to take constitutional decisions as he is only there to oversee the routine working of the government till a popular government takes charge. Procedurally Governor has over stepped his constitutional position and used powers in violation of constitution.