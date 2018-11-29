Supply of Sub-standard food items to Anganwari centers

HC asks Govt to file report in next hearing
Syed Rukaya
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to relook into issue with regard to supplying of nutritional items to the Anganwari Centers in the state amid allegations of supply sub-standard food items to these centers.
While hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to the procurement and supply of sub-standard nutritional items for the Anganwari Centers in the state, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar remarked that as for the procurement of nutritional items, let the report be filed by next date of hearing.
The court asked the authorities to submit details about the items supplied to these centers across state. “Ensure that such process of supplying sub-standard items to these centers be stopped as these items are meant for under-privileged children,” the court said.
The directions came after the Advocate Shafkat Nazir informed the court that the Anganwari centers across the state were supplied with adulterated and sub-standard food items by various firms.
He also informed the court that the contract for supplying of nutritional items to the Angawari Centres has been given to a firm namely M/S Rattan Oil Mills which has already been blacklisted and the case is also pending against the said firm in a court of law for supplying adulterated food items.
The petitioner placed record of prosecutions, as proof, launched by the prosecuting authority (Designated officer under Food Standard Safety Act) against M/S Rattan Oil Mills from whom biscuits have been ordered to be supplied.
“Rattan oil Mills appears to be manufacturing sub-standard biscuits for which it is facing multiple prosecutions not only in Kashmir division but in Jammu division as well. The biscuits constitute an important nutritional item supplied to thousands of Anganwari centers across the state. Similarly from one Wani Brothers Channa is being procured which is totally misbranded as per the test report submitted by Food Standard and Safety department,” he told the court.
The counsel informed the court that in order to avoid the proper checking of nutritional items to the centers, the food safety department has been removed from the committee.
