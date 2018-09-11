Super-Specialty medical camp held at Pattan

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Sep 10:
A free Super-Specialty Medical Camp was organised at Trauma Hospital Pattan, Baramulla by Director General Health Services Kashmir in collaboration with Block Medical Officer Pattan and Noora Hospital on Monday.
In the day long medical camp, more than 1500 patients from adjoining villages such as Palhallan, Pattan, Kreeri and other areas with various ailments took consultation and treatment from specialist doctors.
The team of doctors, surgeons and support staff who participated in the camp were availed from government hospitals all over district Baramulla.
A team of doctors from super-specialty hospital Noora Hospital was also participated in the mega medical camp.
Earlier the camp was inaugurated by Sub District Magistrate Pattan Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo. Block Medical Officer Dr. Masrat Iqbal Wani was also present on the occasion.
“Keeping in view the dearth of specialists in Rural Health centers, a mega super specialty free Medical camp was organised at Trauma Hospital Pattan so that people from Pattan and its adjacent areas can take benefits from the camp. Free medicines were also distributed in the camp,” Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo said.
BMO Pattan Dr. Masrat Iqbal said that health department will organise more such free medical camps in near future for the people of this area.
“The specialties in the free camp were regarding to Nephrology and kidney transplant, Cardiology, Orthopedics and joint replacement. Ear, Nose and throat surgeon, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Pediatrician and Neonatologist, General and Laparoscopic surgeon, Obestrtrics And Gynecology, Dental Surgery and Ophthalmology. People were happy about the medical camp and more such camps will be organised in near future,” BMO Pattan said.
People who participated in the medical camp however requested higher authorities to make Trauma Hospital Pattan functional as soon as possible.
Fifteen years on, the trauma hospital at Pattan Baramulla district is yet to be made functional, despite the buildings being completed in time. The hospital was announced in 2002 by the former chief minister, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, to cater to trauma patients in different parts of north Kashmir.