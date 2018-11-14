Super Specialty Hospital lacks critical care

Majority of patients still operated upon at SMHS Hospital
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 12:
Kashmir’s only Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) in Srinagar is facing government neglect as authorities have failed to start the intensive care services which has overburdened the nearby SMHS Hospital.
Although the SSH located at Shireen Bagh, which runs under the administrative control of Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar has surgical departments but when patients need intensive care support they are admitted to the SMHS Hospital.
A senior doctor at SMHS Hospital said there is a need of intensive care facility at the SSH. “Some departments have been shifted. They can improve only if critical services are available,” he said.
Departments like pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, surgical oncology, plastic surgery, surgical gastroenterology, and nephrology were shifted to SSH but the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is still lacking. These departments continue to do surgeries in operation theatres of SMHS Hospital.
“We have to first choose which patient needs ICU after surgery and then shift them accordingly. Majority of the patients are still operated upon at SMHS Hospital. Any patient can develop complications. To start the ICU services there is a need to have more staff,” he said.
Over the years the government has failed to upgrade ICUs at the Hospital which is taking a heavy toll on health care system. The 80 bedded facility has two ICUs, one 8 and another 7-bedded but these have not been upgraded since long.
“The critically ill patients require comprehensive care and constant monitoring, in intensive care units but they are at risk as the facilities have not been upgraded,” said another doctor SMHS.
He said a week before, a critical patient at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital needed intensive care but they had to wait as the beds were occupied and her shifting was delayed.
“The existing facilities need to be upgraded and there is need for the ventilators as the patient load is constantly increasing. There is shortage of beds and manpower as well at SMHS Hospital,” he said. The upgradation, he said will in the long run decrease mortality, morbidity to a large extent.
Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid said they will start the ICU facility at the super speciality hospital within two weeks saying that they have cleared many issues.
“There were many issues like we had no monitors and central monitors there. There was also a problem in the central gas pipeline. We have also cleared the manpower issues,” she said.
An official in GMC said the Police Housing Corporation (PHC) has started construction of a new building in GMC premises which will have a 24-bedded ICU facility; expected to provide some relief.
The two super speciality hospitals, one each in Srinagar and Jammu also sail in the same boat hitting the patient care in the major tertiary care facilities.
According to fresh manpower audit report released by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department in SSH Srinagar, there are 14 sanctioned posts of professors of which only one is filled in Gastroenterology and the remaining 13 are vacant.
“Of the 16 sanctioned posts of associate professors in SSH Srinagar, none is filled. There are 26 posts of assistant professors in the hospital of which only six have been filled. Of the 50 posts of lecturers, only 15 are filled and 35 are lying vacant,” the report mentions.
The audit report also mentions that for GMC Srinagar and SSH Srinagar, the government in 2017 referred 303 posts to the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC), of which only 184 were filled while 119 are pending with the Commission.