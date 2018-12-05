Super-50 Coaching: 929 aspirants appear in screening test at Baramulla, 573 at Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Deputy Chief Education Officer Baramulla informed on Wednesday that 929 aspirants appeared in screening test in the district for admission to the free coaching under ‘super 50’ initiative of Directorate of School Education Kashmir.
The initiative has been launched by the Directorate of school education to prepare students for different competitive examinations including IAS, KAS, NEET, JKCET, JEE etc.
Giving a detailed breakup of the candidates, the Deputy CEO said that the screening test has been conducted in two shifts at GHSS Baramulla wherein about 215 out of 361 candidates for civil services and 159 out of 243 for engineering entrance appeared in the first meeting.
He further informed that in 2ndmeeting about 555 students out of 725 candidates for medical entrance appeared in the said test.