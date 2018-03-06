Sunjawan army attack mastermind killed: Army

Shafat MirPulwama, March 5:
Army on Tuesday claimed to have killed Jaish-e Muhammad operational commander and mastermind of Sunjawan army camp attack in a brief encounter at HatiwaraLethpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
Defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said based on specific intelligence of presence of a militant in the area of Hatwar, Awantipora, a joint-specific operation was launched by 50 RR, police and paramilitary personnel in the area today.
“During the operation, Jaish-e-Mohammed operational commander Mufti Waqas was killed in a surgical operation,” he said.
He said the deceased militant commander was mastermind of the Sunjawan attack and Lethpora attack.
Kalia said there was no civilian casualties or collateral damage during the gunfight.
According to security officials, Waqas, a Pakistani national who had infiltrated into the Kashmir in 2017, was functioning as the operational commander of the outfit and had sent 'fidayeens' attackers from Tral in South Kashmir to Jammu where they had carried out the strike on the Army camp at Sunjawan on February 10.
Six army men including two JCOs, a civilian and three attackers were killed in the two day long encounter in the camp.
A police spokesman said the deceased militant commander was the chief architect of attacks on the forces including but not limited to DPL Pulwama on August 26 2017, Lethpora CRPF camp on January 1 and Sunjwan Army camp on February 10, 2018.
He said a one weapon, war like stores and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession.
Waqas had taken over as Jaish operational chief after killing of 4-feet tall Jaish commander Noor Mohammad Tantray in December last year.
