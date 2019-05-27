Sunday market witnesses heavy rush of people as normalcy returns

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Despite clashes in parts of Srinagar city, the ‘Sunday Market’ - a busy vendor market in city centre Lal Chowk today witnessed rush of people from different parts of the Valley who were seen purchasing different household items and clothes ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As life returned to normal in Kashmir on Sunday after two days of restrictions and shutdown in the wake of the killing of Zakir Musa, the chief commander of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, hundreds of people from all parts of the valley were seen shopping in the ‘Sunday Market.’

“We had a good response with people mostly purchasing readymade garments, shoes etc,” said Bashir Ahmad, a vendor at Sunday Market.

“We thought there will be a less number of customers visiting the market today but the response was overwhelming,” he said.

With footpath vendors occupying space on the streets, the vehicles could be seen struggling to move and pedestrians craving for a smooth walk, especially at Residency Road and Hari Singh High Street.

Another vendor Muhammad Arif said, “As Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching people did not hesitate to buy items from the Sunday market. They came from all corners of the valley despite shutdown like situation in the valley,” he said.

Sunday market is a hope for many families because the rates are lesser and fixed, due to which chances of bargaining are low, he added.

People from far flung areas visit the traditional Sunday market to buy clothes at lesser prices and discounts.

The market is spread over three kilometers from Jehangir Chowk to Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and operates on Sundays only.