Summoning Mirwaiz has become point of prestige for GoI: Sagar

March 17, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday asserted that the position of Mirwaiz was of immense socio-religious importance—saying that the “injudicious approach of humiliation and intimidation will hurt the sentiments of his followers.”

Addressing a gathering of people at Downtown locality of Srinagar, Sagar, said, “The post of Mirwaiz in highly venerated by the people of Kashmir. Notwithstanding his politics, his family has played a pivotal role in the socio-political emancipation of the people of Kashmir. He is a scholarly person, holding a PhD degree and is well respected in the socio-religious circles of the state,” adding, “Government should not make it a point of prestige to summon him to New Delhi. He has already affirmed in his response that he is willing to cooperate. Keeping in view socio-religious disposition, he should be questioned here in Srinagar only.”

Later party general secretary conducted a tour of Downtown areas and interacted with the people. People apprised him about the paucity of basic and effective amenities in their localities.

“PDP has from very day of its inception shown hostility towards the historical significance of Srinagar. Whatever good was initiated towards infrastructure augmentation in Srinagar was left mid way by the former PDP-BJP government. The governor administration proved equally inept to further the cause of development in Srinagar. The work on drainage and road projects sanctioned during Omar’s tenure as Chief Minister of the state has been put into cold storage. The main arterials of Srinagar are in shambles and dotted with potholes,” adding, “The past few years saw no initiative been propelled to amplify the infrastructure related to tourism sector in Srinagar. The youth of the old city are disillusioned due to the steep increase in unemployment for the past four years. There is no sector that does not narrate a tale of neglect in Srinagar city especially in the Shahar-e-Khas areas.”

Touring the old city areas, party general secretary made stopovers at Rishi Mohalla, Abi Nowpura, Fisherman colony, Chachoo Mohalla and Bayeer Mohalla.

Sagar made on the spot phone calls to the Divisional commissioner Kashmir and District commissioner Srinagar—apprising them about the problems faced by the people and sought immediate redressal of the issues faced by the local people. The officials assured Party general secretary swift redressal of public grievances.