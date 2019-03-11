Summoning Mirwaiz GoI’s onslaught on religious identity: JeH

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jamiat-e- Hamdani (JeH) on Sunday castigated National Investigation Agency (NIA) for summoning Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to New Delhi—terming it an “onslaught on the religious identity of the state.”

JeH spokesperson, Mir Ghulam Muhammad Saqi in a statement issue here said that Mirwaiz family has an immense contribution in shaping up the society at large—especially religiously. He said Mirwaiz, being a religious head of the Valley doesn’t not deserve to be treated like any ordinary person.

“Mirwaiz is no ordinary person. This is sheer intimidation from NIA and government of India,” he said. “Being the religious head in Kashmir region—he enjoys a sizeable fan-following of devotees and faithful and NIA shouldn’t be treated like this,” Saqi said.

Pertinently NIA on Saturday summoned the Mirwaiz and the son of chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani for questioning in Delhi in a “militant financing case.”