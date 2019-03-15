About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 |

Summoning Mirwaiz, banning JeI will vitiate situation in Kashmir: EJAC

The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Thursday said summoning Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and banning Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) will vitiate the situation in Kashmir.
EJAC chairman, Fayaz Ahad Shabnam, in a statement, said Mirwaiz is not only one of the top religious heads of the state but also the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir. “The sentiments of the people are associated with him and people have great reverence for him,” Shabnam said.
He said that the government should provide full security to the religious leaders and preachers of Kashmir and complete the legal formalities of Mirwaiz in Srinagar instead of Delhi. Shabnam said that Jama’at is a well-established organization. They have helped the people in all the aspects of life especially during tragedies.
Shabnum said: “JeI has helped in developing the education sector in the Valley and have always been in front for the upliftment of the backward sections of the society. JeI is responsible for the upbringing of a number of orphans.”
He said that the Mirwaiz family and Jama’at have been the torch bearers of Kashmiris for generations. Shabnam said that the summons and banning of religious organisation is a direct interference in the religious identity of the people and are only meant to harass Kashmiris. Shabnam said that the government should stop “interfering” in the religious activities of Kashmir and take concrete steps in preventing the further deterioration of the situation in the state.
He also appealed to the government to release the “peaceful” political leaders and other religious leaders especially those who are facing health issues “so that peace is maintained in the Valley.”

