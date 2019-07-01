Summer school on 'Geospatial Technology for Sustainable Future and Development' concludes

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The valedictory function of 21 days NRDMS-DST sponsored summer school on “Geospatial Technology for Sustainable Future and Development” was held on Sunday at SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar.

On the occasion Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor was chief guest and Dr. Shubha Panday, Scientist, DST (NRDMS), New Delhi was Guest of Honour.

The summer school was attended by about 33 participants from various institutions of the State as well as from other states of the country.

The objective of the summer school was to acquaint budding scientists, researchers, and students with modern geospatial techniques.

The participants were trained on public domain software on watershed delineation, interpolation, multivariate analysis, image registration, enhancement mosaicking and sub-setting applicable to all fields in modern life.

On the occasion, Prof. Ahmed thanked Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India for sponsoring the training programme and explained the beauty of geospatial technology and highlighted the importance and application of GIS&RS in agriculture for planning, assessing and achieving higher agricultural productivity by sustainable use of natural resources which have become more vulnerable to climatic extremes. Geospatial tools can help raise productivity, improve efficiency across agriculture and allied sectors. Certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop.