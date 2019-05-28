 Summer School Olympiad begins

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K. Skandan Monday inaugurated the Summer School Olympiad- 2019 under Khelo India initiative in district Jammu which is organized by department of Youth Affairs & Sports at Jammu University.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma was guest of honour, Vice Chancellor Jammu University MK Dhar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, senior officers of the concerned department, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

More than Six thousand students of under-19 age group from different schools of Jammu district have registered for Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Badminton, Kabadi, Athletic, Wrestling, Football, swimming, hockey, high jump, long jump, basketball etc.

During his address, the Advisor asked the younger generation to adopt sports culture and inculcate sports in their lives in general as a foundation of a healthy and disciplined life. He stressed on the need to encourage youth to take up sports for developing leadership quality besides character building leading them to a successful future.

The Advisor said that sports is an important endeavour especially for youth and more focus needs to be laid on all-round education of the students not as an alternative to academics curriculum but as an essential part of student’s life. We must realize the fact that when we are nurturing a child, we are nurturing the future of the nation, he added.

Underlining the importance of youth’s participation in sports activities, the Advisor said that sports can also lay down more future prospects for them. He wished that such event will inspire more children to participate in sporting events.

The Advisor also interacted with the players and asked them to play with full enthusiasm and sportsmanship. A cultural programme was also present by the students of various schools which was appreciated by one and all. Participants were also administered an oath to maintain sportsman spirit and spread awareness among other students about the benefits of outdoor sports.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, in his address, motivated the students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities. He stressed on the need to create bigger platforms where young sportsmen will get an opportunity platform to display their talent and skills besides promoting the local talent at higher level.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar emphasized on promoting talent and skill development amongst children and said that such event is providing a platform which encourages the participation of younger generation in sports activities to ensure their overall well being.

Stunning matches of kho-kho, volleyball, football, basketball, badminton and kabbadi were witnessed today in which students showed impressive performances. Govt. HSS Bishnah gave a spectacular performance in volleyball by winning four matches. Diamond Club and APS Ratnuchak won two matches in kho-kho and basketball respectively. Many eye catching performances were also seen in football, kabbadi and badminton.