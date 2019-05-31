Summer School Olympiad-2019 concludes

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Kumar gives away prizes to winners

Summer School Olympiad2019 held as part of the centrally sponsored scheme ‘Khelo India- Sports for Peace and Development concluded on Thursday here at Sports Stadium, New University Campus, Jammu.

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the mega sports event organized by the District administration Jammu in collaboration with the Youth Services and Sports Department.

The Advisor presented trophies and mementoes to Winners, First Runners up and 2nd runners up teams/ individual players and Athletes.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, ADC Rashpal Singh, SDM North Satish Kumar, Assistant Commissioner (Nazool) Jasmeet Singh, JD-YSS Jammu Madan Lal, DYSSO Jammu Chanchal Kour and other officers of Youth Services & Sports, Department were present on the occasion.

In his address, the Advisor applauded the efforts put in by District administration and Department of Youth Services and Sports in organizing the mega event successfully. He also praised the teams and players for their participation in Summer School Olympiad, despite scorching heat and humid conditions prevailing in Jammu. Later on, he congratulated winning and runner-up teams for their exceptional performance in the games.

The Advisor asked the young generation to adopt sports culture and inculcate sportsman sprit in their lives to lead a healthy and disciplined life. He stressed on the need to encourage the youth to take up sports for developing leadership quality.

The Advisor said that sports is an important endeavour especially, for youth and more focus needs to be put on all-round education of the students not as an alternative to academics curriculum but as an essential part of student’s life. “We must realize the fact that when we are nurturing a child, we are nurturing the future of the nation,” he added.

The DYSS, who provided the technical expertise and technical support, has organized the event on more than nine play grounds in Jammu district including Jammu University, Parade Ground, MA Stadium, Dogra Ground, GGM Science College, KK Hakku Stadium, GHSS Jammu Cantt. Etc.

Over 6000 Boys and Girls from across Jammu district under-19 age group participated in the disciplines from government and private schools & clubs are participating in this mega sports event.