Summer School concludes at SKUAST-K

Rising Kashmir News
Summer School of 21 Days on “Recent Developments in Organic Vegetable Production System under Changing Climatic Scenario” concluded at Division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-Kashmir
Summer School on “Recent Developments in Organic Vegetable Production System under Changing Climatic Scenario” held from 24 July to 13 August, 2018 culminated at Division of Vegetable Science SKUAST-Kashmir with impressive valedictory session in which officers of the University, HoDs and scientists from Division of vegetable science participated.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K chaired the valedictory function.
In his address Prof. Nazeer Ahmed congratulated the Division for organizing the summer school on organic vegetable production without use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers for residue free produce, good soil health and environment and advised the participants to carry forward the knowledge and experience to their respective places and disseminate for the benefit of farmers and consumers.
Vice-Chancellor also thanked ICAR for sanction of summer schools/short courses to SKUAST-Kashmir in different fields of agriculture and allied sciences.
He also appreciated the feedback given by participants about good memories and advised them to be ambassadors in removing fobia about this beautiful place.
Agricultural Universities and research institutes of Indian Council of Agricultural Research outside the state also participated in this Summer School. More than 45 lectures/presentations and 10 practical demonstrations were given.
Earlier Course Director of the Programe Dr. Sumati Narayan, Associate Professor welcomed the guests and presented the report of the summer school that comprised of lectures by the eminent scientists of SKUAST-K, invited lectures from experts outside the State, practical demonstration and field visits. Some of the participants who spoke on the occasion expressed great satisfaction about the content and the manner in which training was organized.
On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor distributed certificates of participation among the trainees and also released Compendium of Summer School.