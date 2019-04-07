Summer going to be hotter this year

April 07, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

The summer is going to be hotter this year in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this year from April to June average maximum temperature is likely to be warmer than normal.

The average temperature between April to June is likely to be 0.5 degree Celsius warmer in north and central India.

The northwest subdivision of the IMD comprises states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, while central India subdivision comprises Maharashtra, Chhattisgrah, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Based on the report by IMD, Director Meteorological department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that all parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh may experience above normal temperature.

"Since 2016, we have been issuing seasonal temperature outlook for India including Jammu and Kashmir . It is based on Model Simulations of IMD and IITM under Monsoon Mission," he said.

He said this year so far, the day temperatures are above normal in all three regions of the state by 1 to 2 degree Celsius. “This is due to absence of rainfall.”

"This is important because there have been many heat wave related human loses over the years. There is a need to take precautions based on the forecast," he said.

According to Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) report, the valley is heading towards the worst climatic conditions with net temperature likely to increase by 1.7 degree Celsius by 2030.

In its action plan on climatic changes, the climate change cell mentions the annual temperature is projected to increase from 0.9 /- 0.6 degree Celsius to 2.6 /- 0.7 degree Celsius by 2030.

Similarly, in Jammu region, maximum temperature has risen by 0.08 degree Celsius per year.

Scientist and State Coordinator, Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, Majid Farooq told Rising Kashmir that the temperature is a key variable and half a degree of warming matters a lot.

"We have received a good amount of snow this winter. However, if the temperature is expected to be higher from April onwards, the snow and glacial melting will advance. The increasing temperature shall have bearing on growing season of crops, soil moisture status, increase in river discharge and thus directly impact the agriculture, horticulture and forest productivity,” he said.

“We should be more susceptible to forest fires, insect/pest attacks, hailstorms and windstorms. The population would be exposed to heat waves, drinking water scarcity (later part of summer), disease outbreak, etc,” Farooq said.

Head of Department of Earth Sciences at University of Kashmir, Professor Shakil Ramshoo told Rising Kashmir that the long term data shows that temperature is increasing and it is due to global warming.

"In the past 15 years, temperature is increasing. The annual as well as the seasonal temperature is on rise. Not only summers, even the winters were warmer in the previous years," he said.

Ramshoo said that it was an exception this year that the winter was colder and the state received above normal snowfall, which was good for health of glaciers.

He, however, said the IMD has predicted three months forecast and there might be uncertainties. "It will have much short- term impact in the state. Due to rise in temperature, the snow will melt and there will be a lot of water in the rivers. Even, if it rains for three days, there will be a flood-like situation in the Valley. "

"If we look at the long-term change, we are seeing overall increase in the temperature. In the last 100 years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an increase of 1.2 degree Celcius in the temperature," he said, adding that for the same period, the average rise in temperature on earth has been 0.8 degree Celsius," he said.

In 2018, a special report on limiting global warming revealed that the limiting global warming to 1.5°C would require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society and the world only has 12 years to achieve it.