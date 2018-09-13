Sumji expresses concern over nocturnal raids, arrests, killings

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G), General Secretary, Gh. Nabi Sumji expressed his grave concern on the frequent nocturnal raids, arrests and killings of the innocent political and civil people at the hands of government forces and termed it as "sheer violation of human rights."
Paying rich tributes to Hakeem-ul-Rehman, the Hurriyat (G) leader said that the said the slain activist was a staunch preacher and supporter of the ongoing movement.
Hurriyat Conference (G) leader condemned the arrest and physical torture of Fayaz Ahmad Hajam of Nadroo Kukarnag at the hands of SOG and forces on 5th September 2018, said that the said person is a civilian but he was tortured and beaten so much that he is striving between life and death at SMHS hospital at present.