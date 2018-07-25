Sumji condemns ransacking during CASO

SRINAGAR:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference Secretary General, Ghulam Nabi Sumji on Tuesday strongly condemned ransacking of properties by government forces’ during search operations and night raids in nook and corner of state, saying the state authorities have “waged a war on innocent civilians.”
Referring to the night raids and CASO carried by Task force, forces and police in several villages in South Kashmir, Sumji said that scores of innocent and peaceful protestors were injured in indiscriminate firing.
“We strongly condemn the night raids in Shopian and adjacent areas, saying, “Forces have turned State into a battlefield and have waged a war on civilians”.
Expressing his deep concern over human rights violations, Gh Nabi Sumji said that “unabated killings and brutalities are worst form of state terrorism”. He in his appeal to UNO, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, International Red Cross and international organizations for human rights urged to take cognizance of rights violations and added that people in state are worst sufferers.
Meanwhile a high-level deputation led by Shah Wali Mohammad visited grieved family of a prominent pro-freedom activist Muhammad Altaf Malik and on behalf of Syed Ali Geelani extended condolences.
Hailing his contribution for Kashmir freedom movement, Shah expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family of Malik. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
Police hands over ‘runaway’ kids to families
Srinagar: Police reunited two kids who had fled away from a religious seminary with their families.
Two kids namely Rizwan Ahmad Gorsi (12 years old) son of Mushtaq Ahmad Gorsi resident of Obhama Draqlar, Rajpora, Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Gorsi (12 year old) son of Mohd Shafi Gorsi resident of Baagh Sangarwani, Shopian both students of Dar-ul-aloom Babul-aloom Budshah Nagar, Natipora, Srinagar had run off from the said institute.
The duo were found in Pakherpora area by locals who informed Police and on enquiring, the boys narrated that three days back they had fled away from the said institute of their own. Accordingly, police called their parents and after fulfilling the legal formalities, the kids were handed over to their families.