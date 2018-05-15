Sumji appeals people to donate generously in Ramadan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumji Monday appealed people “to donate towards All Parties Hurriyat Conference for carrying forward its mission”.
Sumji said: “Hurriyat Conference has always pursued the noble mission of helping unprivileged and those in distress.”
While appealing for charity donations for the Hurriyat in the month of Ramadan, Sumji said that this is the month of patience, tolerance and empathy and the Muslims all over the world should donate generously in this month for their downtrodden brethren.
“It is the month of charity and it creates a beautiful environment of helping each other. Fasting teaches us a noble lesson and it is as such we feel the pain of those who are needy and unprivileged,” he said.
“Since last seven decades the nation has presented unparalleled sacrifices and nourished movement with their blood. Hundreds are languishing in jails and detention centers and their families are in distress and looking for our help,” Sumji said.
Gh Nabi Sumji appealed people “to donate generously their Zakat, Sadaqat and other donations for the help of those on priority help whose earnings have greatly been affected by the current wave of oppression.”