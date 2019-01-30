Sumjhi concerned over health condition of jailed Hurriyat leaders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
Expressing his grave concern on the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Hakeem Abdul Rashid lodged in Kotbalwal jail Hurriyat (G) General Secretary Haji Gh. Nabi Sumji said that our prisoners face the wrath of communal frenzy at the hands of “fascist” jail authorities.
In a statement he said that Hakeem Abdul Rashid is suffering from many ailments and his health has worsened in the Kotbalwal Jail and even he is not being treated and criminal negligence by the authorities has taken a heavy toll on his health.
Hurriyat General Secretary condemned the alleged plight of prisoners at the hands of jail authorities languishing in and outside state which include Masrat Aalam Bhat, Gh. Ahmad Gulzar, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Dr. Shafi Sharyati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad, Ab. Gani Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Sarjan Barkati, Farooq Tawheedi, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Asadullah Parray, Umar Aadil Dar, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Hakeem Showkat, Siraj-ud-din, Ab Rashid Magloo and others.
Sumji made a fervent appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Commission and other human rights organizations to at least show their concern for these “illegal detentions” of the Kashmiri political prisoners who allegedly are forced to live under constant mental, physical and psychological stress thousands of miles away from their homeland.