Sumbal witnesses 35.64% voting

Candidates celebrate ahead of results
M T RasoolSumbal, Oct 10:
Sumbal municipal areas witnessed brisk voting in most of its wards registering the highest votes during the second phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Wednesday.
Sumbal township in north Kashmir’s Bandipora witnessed highest voter turnout of 35.64 percent from 11 wards among the 13 as two wards were declared elected uncontested.
During the first phase of ULB polls, Bandipora municipal area witnessed lowest turnout of 3.38 percent for 16 wards.
Amid tight security, long queues of enthusiastic voters including women, young and elderly people were seen in most wards across the township.
According to officials details, ward 1 Wangipora was declared uncontested, while 48 votes including 23 male and 25 female were cast in ward 2.
A total of 37 votes were polled in ward 3 including 18 male and 19 females.
Similarly, 73 votes including 46 male and 27 female were polled in ward 4, 184 votes were cast in ward 5 including 99 male and 85 female, 262 votes in ward 6 including 126 male and 136 female.
In ward 7, only 5 votes were polled. Ward 8 was won uncontested. A total of 820 votes were cast in ward 9, 174 votes were cast in ward 10 and 699 votes were cast in ward 11.
As many as 2834 votes were polled for the Sumbal municipal committee elections including 1484 male and 1350 female.
The overall turnout at the end of polling was recorded at 35.64 percent.
Even as results are a few days away, few candidates in Sumbal have begun celebrating.
“We have almost won the wards we chose because people came out to vote for us,” two candidates wishing anonymity said.
They said they devised a “safe mode” election campaign which benefited them.
“It is not only our safe mode campaign but the fear known to all that helped to us,” the jubilant candidates said. “We will serve the people and develop the locality as per their wishes.”
DEO Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said 11 polling stations were designated for Municipal Committee Bandipora and 33 candidates were in the fray for 13 wards from which two candidates were elected uncontested in Sumbal.