Sumbal shuts in solidarity with pellet-hit hawker

SDM appointed Inquiry Officer
SDM appointed Inquiry Officer
Bandipora, May 11 :
A complete shutdown was observed in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora District on Friday to protest against the injuring of a hawker who received pellet injuries during the clashes on Thursday.
Witnesses said that all the shops and other business establishments remained closed in the Sumbal area as a mark of protest.
Meanwhile, Traders Federation Sumbal said that the protest will continue until police lodges FIR against the accused policemen who fired pellets on a Hawker without any reason. “We will not tolerate these atrocities,” they said.
Notably, Abdul Rashid Wani is battling for his eye sight at SKIMS as he was hit by pellets when clashes broke out yesterday between Govt forces and students.
Wani was shifted to a local hospital for treatment where from he was referred to Srinagar for further treatment.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Bandipora, Khursheed Ahmad Sanai today appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sumbal, Syed Naseer Ahmad as Inquiry Officer to examine the circumstances which led to the injury of Abdul Rashid Wani s/o Ali Mohammed Wani resident of Sumbal, Inderkoot in a protest incident at Sumbal on May10, 2018. The Inquiry Officer shall submit his report to the District Magistrate, Bandipora within a period of 15 days.
Meanwhile, Rashid has been provided financial assistance from Red Cross.
Earlier, Member Legislative Council, Yasir Reshi and Bazaar Committee, Sumbal had demanded for an enquiry of the incident.