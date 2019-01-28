About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sumbal shuts against arrest of youth by Delhi Police

A shutdown is being observed in Sumbal Bandipora and adjoining areas against the arrest of a youth by Special Cell of Delhi police last week.

Business and other activities were closed and traffic remained off the roads on a shutdown call given by local traders, transporters and other organizations who are demanding release of Hilal Ahmad Bhat who was arrested by Delhi police with the assistance of local police and Army on January 23 from his house at Sumbal.

He was later shifted to Delhi for further questioning.

