Sumbal Rape: Pulwama Degree College students stage protest rally

May 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Scores of female students from Government Women Degree College Pulwama staged a protest rally on Monday demanding justice for the minor girl of Bandipora who was allegedly raped.



The protest rally was taken from college campus in Dangerpora to new colony Pulwama. The girl students were chanting slogans "Justice for the girl" and "hang the culprit".



The students later dispersed peacefully.