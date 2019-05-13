About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sumbal rape incident stain on Kashmiri’s cultural fabric: Geelani

Expressing grief and sorrow over an unfortunate and immoral incident at Sumbal Bandipora, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani termed such incidents as a black stain on our social fabric and rich culture.
“While condemning such incidents of a heinous crime, Hurriyat chairman flayed the unfortunate role played by the law enforcement institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. Bribery and a poor sense of responsibility both in judiciary and police administration left the galloping crime rate un-tethered, because of the disputed nature of our state. Political interference in these law enforcement institutions has infected and ruined the whole system. Kuthua incident which has become a forgotten part of history now is proof in this respect. At Sumbal angry mob have thronged on the roads and are demanding an immediate legal action but the police administration remain, mere spectators,” the spokesman quoted Geelani as saying.
Making a fervent appeal to the freedom loving people of Kashmir to display patience, discipline, unity and brotherhood but at the same time pay their keen attention in strengthening the Mohalla Committees to enlighten the young generation with the basic education of Al-Quran and Sunnah, along with the modern education of science and technology.
He also appealed to keep a constant vigil on the breeding social evils and nude fashions which have ruined our social fabrics.
Meanwhile, Geelani condemned the police action on a detenue at police station General Bus Stand Islamabad and demanded a strong notice by the local and international human rights organizations against this grave violation of prisoner rights.
“Information received at Hurriyat Office reveal that a detenue Aaqib Gulzar of Urinhal Bijbihara is presently lodged in District jail Kuthua under PSA. As a student he had to take the examination at Islamabad on 10th of May 2019, so the police escort brought him from Kathua jail and because of closed Jammu – Srinagar Highway Aqib could not appear in the examination. Now while in custody at the said police station his mother came to see his incarcerated son. Unfortunately, the police staff refused any meeting between the son and his mother. The police officer in an angry mood not only used harsh language but also hit a blow on the lady who got injured within the police station and was immediately hospitalized,” the spokesman claimed. Hurriyat chairman while condemning the police action demanded immediate cognizance of such incidents in police custody.

 

