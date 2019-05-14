Sumbal rape case heinous, Govt must ensure exemplary punishment to culprits: PDP

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri has expressed anger and pain on the rape of a minor in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and has pitched for the exemplary punishment to the culprits who are behind such a heinous crime.

In a statement issued to press, Veeri has termed the incident most gruesome and extremely heinous, stating that if the culprits are allowed to go scot-free, Kashmir will soon turn into unfit and most unsafe place for women.

Veeri asked the government to conduct a thorough investigation of the case and ensure justice to the victim.

Veeri said that the anger is brewing in Kashmir among the people against such atrocious act and it is high time for the governor administration to ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment so that a strong message is sent out to society’s villainous elements.