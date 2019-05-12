Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelani

May 12, 2019 | Agencies

Expressing grief and sorrow over rape of a 3-year-old girl at Sumbal in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani termed such incidents as a black stain on social fabric and rich culture of J&K.

Condemning the incident, Geelani said, “Bribery and a poor sense of responsibility both in judiciary and police administration have left the galloping crime rate un-tethered, because of the disputed nature of our state.”

“Political interference in these law enforcement institutions has infected and ruined the whole system. Kuthua incident which has become a forgotten part of history now is a proof in this respect. At Sumbal angry mob have thronged on the roads and are demanding an immediate legal action but the police administration remain mere spectators,” Geelani said.