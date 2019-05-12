Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelani

Expressing grief and sorrow over rape of a 3-year-old girl at Sumbal in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani termed such incidents as a black stain on social fabric and rich culture of J&K.
Condemning the incident, Geelani said, “Bribery and a poor sense of responsibility both in judiciary and police administration have left the galloping crime rate un-tethered, because of the disputed nature of our state.”
“Political interference in these law enforcement institutions has infected and ruined the whole system. Kuthua incident which has become a forgotten part of history now is a proof in this respect. At Sumbal angry mob have thronged on the roads and are demanding an immediate legal action but the police administration remain mere spectators,” Geelani said.
Expressing grief and sorrow over rape of a 3-year-old girl at Sumbal in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani termed such incidents as a black stain on social fabric and rich culture of J&K.
Condemning the incident, Geelani said, “Bribery and a poor sense of responsibility both in judiciary and police administration have left the galloping crime rate un-tethered, because of the disputed nature of our state.”
“Political interference in these law enforcement institutions has infected and ruined the whole system. Kuthua incident which has become a forgotten part of history now is a proof in this respect. At Sumbal angry mob have thronged on the roads and are demanding an immediate legal action but the police administration remain mere spectators,” Geelani said.