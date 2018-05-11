About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sumbal observes shutdown against pellet firing

Published at May 11, 2018 11:28 AM 0Comment(s)1581views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

A complete shutdown is being observed in Sumbal area of district Bandipora on Friday against the pellet firing by Jammu Kashmir Police on Thursday.

Eye witnesses told Rising Kashmir that all the shops remain shut in view of injuries to a shopkeeper in pellet firing by the police on Thursday afternoon during clashes.

The shopkeeper has been identified as Abdul Rashid.

He is battling for eye sight at SKIMS, Hospital in Srinagar.

Eye witnesses informed Rising Kashmir that Abdul Rashid (50) was hit by pellets near Sumbal Bridge.

Trader’s Federation Sumbal has said that the protest will continue until police lodge FIR against the accused policeman who fired pellets on the shopkeeper.

