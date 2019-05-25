Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before court

May 25, 2019 | M.T Rasool

Police filed a charge sheet in Sumbal minor’s alleged rape case before special court of principal district and sessions Bandipora on Saturday.

An official said the charge sheet was filed in a in a record time of 17 days.

The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) section 3 and 5 and 376 a, b and 342 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The court will hear the case on 01 June.

The incident had triggered outrage in Kashmir and a youth from Pattan area of Baramulla was killed during clashes with forces earlier this month.