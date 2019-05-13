Sumbal Minor’s Rape Kashmir expresses anger

May 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Video, images of victim circulated on social media fake: Police

The rape of a minor girl of Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has sparked anger across the Valley, with people demanding exemplary punishment to the accused involved in the crime.

Hundreds of people in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley Sunday staged protests demanding death penalty to the accused.

The three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and later raped by a local man at Trehgam, Sumbal, on May 8.

The horrific incident came to light after protests in the area.

At Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar, a group of youth were seen rising pro-justice slogans.

They said the accused should be given the death penalty.

“Had Kathua case been solved on a fast-track basis, people wouldn’t have to see this day again. We are living in a society where culprits are being shielded,” said Athar Majeed, a protestor at Lal Chowk.

Similarly, at Press Enclave, over 200 people carrying placards demanded exemplary punishment on a fast-track basis to the accused.

They said if these incidents would continue in future, women in Kashmir would not be safe anymore.

Ali Muhammad, a protestor, said the difference between Kathua rape case and Bandipora rape case is only that the Kathua victim was raped in the temple and the three-year-old minor in school.

“Government should learn from Pakistan where the accused was punished within a month,” he said.

In Bemina, after the Dhur prayers, heavy clashes were reported between the government forces and protestors in the area.

Police used dozens of tear smoke canisters and pellets to disperse the angry protestors in which a few youth were injured.

At Alamgari Bazar and Zadibal, people were seen carrying black flags and posters reading pro-justice slogans.

They were demanding capital punishment to the accused.

Muhammad Rizwan, a protestor at Alamgari Bazar, said the State government had failed to deliver justice to the victims.

“We have a long history of probes that are never completed,” he said.

In Magam town of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, hundreds of people hit the streets and staged protests against the rape of the minor.

The protestors were holding placards which read, ‘Girls are not toys’, ‘Hang the rapist’ and ‘We want Justice’.

Later, the government fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.

One of the relatives of the victim at Sumbal told Rising Kashmir that the girl was abducted while she was on her way home and raped in a nearby school washroom.

“We want justice and the accused should be hanged in public so that his punishment will be a lesson for others,” the relative said.

A Police official at Police Station Sumbal told Rising Kashmir that the accused had been identified and arrested.

“The victim was referred to a Srinagar hospital for a check-up and his condition is stable,” the official said.

After the family of the victim lodged a complaint, Police registered a case under sections 363/342/376 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

“The accused has been identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir of Malikpora, Sumbal. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Police said the purported video and images of the girl shown to be a minor victim of Sumbal rape case are fake and baseless.

“The girl is stable and in good health. These videos and images are being circulated by anti-social elements to disturb peace, harmony and brotherhood. Strict action, as per law, will be taken against the persons indulging in such acts,” it reads.

On the directions of SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, a SIT comprising of SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal, and Senior PO has been constituted to investigate the entire case.

“The age of the accused will be determined on the basis of scientific medical test to be conducted by a team of senior doctors,” the statement reads.

It is the second rape in the district in less than a month.

On April 13, a girl from Bandipora consumed some poisonous substance after being repeatedly raped by her father.