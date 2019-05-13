About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Sumbal Minor’s Rape Kashmir expresses anger

Video, images of victim circulated on social media fake: Police

The rape of a minor girl of Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has sparked anger across the Valley, with people demanding exemplary punishment to the accused involved in the crime.
Hundreds of people in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley Sunday staged protests demanding death penalty to the accused.
The three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and later raped by a local man at Trehgam, Sumbal, on May 8.
The horrific incident came to light after protests in the area.
At Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar, a group of youth were seen rising pro-justice slogans.
They said the accused should be given the death penalty.
“Had Kathua case been solved on a fast-track basis, people wouldn’t have to see this day again. We are living in a society where culprits are being shielded,” said Athar Majeed, a protestor at Lal Chowk.
Similarly, at Press Enclave, over 200 people carrying placards demanded exemplary punishment on a fast-track basis to the accused.
They said if these incidents would continue in future, women in Kashmir would not be safe anymore.
Ali Muhammad, a protestor, said the difference between Kathua rape case and Bandipora rape case is only that the Kathua victim was raped in the temple and the three-year-old minor in school.
“Government should learn from Pakistan where the accused was punished within a month,” he said.
In Bemina, after the Dhur prayers, heavy clashes were reported between the government forces and protestors in the area.
Police used dozens of tear smoke canisters and pellets to disperse the angry protestors in which a few youth were injured.
At Alamgari Bazar and Zadibal, people were seen carrying black flags and posters reading pro-justice slogans.
They were demanding capital punishment to the accused.
Muhammad Rizwan, a protestor at Alamgari Bazar, said the State government had failed to deliver justice to the victims.
“We have a long history of probes that are never completed,” he said.
In Magam town of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, hundreds of people hit the streets and staged protests against the rape of the minor.
The protestors were holding placards which read, ‘Girls are not toys’, ‘Hang the rapist’ and ‘We want Justice’.
Later, the government fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
One of the relatives of the victim at Sumbal told Rising Kashmir that the girl was abducted while she was on her way home and raped in a nearby school washroom.
“We want justice and the accused should be hanged in public so that his punishment will be a lesson for others,” the relative said.
A Police official at Police Station Sumbal told Rising Kashmir that the accused had been identified and arrested.
“The victim was referred to a Srinagar hospital for a check-up and his condition is stable,” the official said.
After the family of the victim lodged a complaint, Police registered a case under sections 363/342/376 of the Ranbir Penal Code.
“The accused has been identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir of Malikpora, Sumbal. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Police said the purported video and images of the girl shown to be a minor victim of Sumbal rape case are fake and baseless.
“The girl is stable and in good health. These videos and images are being circulated by anti-social elements to disturb peace, harmony and brotherhood. Strict action, as per law, will be taken against the persons indulging in such acts,” it reads.
On the directions of SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, a SIT comprising of SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal, and Senior PO has been constituted to investigate the entire case.
“The age of the accused will be determined on the basis of scientific medical test to be conducted by a team of senior doctors,” the statement reads.
It is the second rape in the district in less than a month.
On April 13, a girl from Bandipora consumed some poisonous substance after being repeatedly raped by her father.

 

 

Latest News

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

May 12 | Agencies
UN kicks off major climate change effort

UN kicks off major climate change effort

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

May 12 | Agencies
Modi

Modi's cloud comments painfully embarrassing: Mehbooba

May 12 | Press Trust of India
17 youth detained in Tral village

17 youth detained in Tral village

May 12 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to

Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to 'sabotage' economic proj ...

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl

Minor girl's rape: Massive protests in Bandipora's Shadipora

May 12 | M T Rasool
Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

May 12 | Agencies
Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Slain Shopian militant

Slain Shopian militant's wife loses battle with tumour

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Sumbal Minor’s Rape Kashmir expresses anger

Video, images of victim circulated on social media fake: Police

              

The rape of a minor girl of Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has sparked anger across the Valley, with people demanding exemplary punishment to the accused involved in the crime.
Hundreds of people in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley Sunday staged protests demanding death penalty to the accused.
The three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and later raped by a local man at Trehgam, Sumbal, on May 8.
The horrific incident came to light after protests in the area.
At Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar, a group of youth were seen rising pro-justice slogans.
They said the accused should be given the death penalty.
“Had Kathua case been solved on a fast-track basis, people wouldn’t have to see this day again. We are living in a society where culprits are being shielded,” said Athar Majeed, a protestor at Lal Chowk.
Similarly, at Press Enclave, over 200 people carrying placards demanded exemplary punishment on a fast-track basis to the accused.
They said if these incidents would continue in future, women in Kashmir would not be safe anymore.
Ali Muhammad, a protestor, said the difference between Kathua rape case and Bandipora rape case is only that the Kathua victim was raped in the temple and the three-year-old minor in school.
“Government should learn from Pakistan where the accused was punished within a month,” he said.
In Bemina, after the Dhur prayers, heavy clashes were reported between the government forces and protestors in the area.
Police used dozens of tear smoke canisters and pellets to disperse the angry protestors in which a few youth were injured.
At Alamgari Bazar and Zadibal, people were seen carrying black flags and posters reading pro-justice slogans.
They were demanding capital punishment to the accused.
Muhammad Rizwan, a protestor at Alamgari Bazar, said the State government had failed to deliver justice to the victims.
“We have a long history of probes that are never completed,” he said.
In Magam town of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, hundreds of people hit the streets and staged protests against the rape of the minor.
The protestors were holding placards which read, ‘Girls are not toys’, ‘Hang the rapist’ and ‘We want Justice’.
Later, the government fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
One of the relatives of the victim at Sumbal told Rising Kashmir that the girl was abducted while she was on her way home and raped in a nearby school washroom.
“We want justice and the accused should be hanged in public so that his punishment will be a lesson for others,” the relative said.
A Police official at Police Station Sumbal told Rising Kashmir that the accused had been identified and arrested.
“The victim was referred to a Srinagar hospital for a check-up and his condition is stable,” the official said.
After the family of the victim lodged a complaint, Police registered a case under sections 363/342/376 of the Ranbir Penal Code.
“The accused has been identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir of Malikpora, Sumbal. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Police said the purported video and images of the girl shown to be a minor victim of Sumbal rape case are fake and baseless.
“The girl is stable and in good health. These videos and images are being circulated by anti-social elements to disturb peace, harmony and brotherhood. Strict action, as per law, will be taken against the persons indulging in such acts,” it reads.
On the directions of SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, a SIT comprising of SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal, and Senior PO has been constituted to investigate the entire case.
“The age of the accused will be determined on the basis of scientific medical test to be conducted by a team of senior doctors,” the statement reads.
It is the second rape in the district in less than a month.
On April 13, a girl from Bandipora consumed some poisonous substance after being repeatedly raped by her father.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;