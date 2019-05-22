About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sumbal incident: SLSA releases Rs 1 lakh compensation to minor victim

On the recommendations of Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) today released an amount of Rs 1 lakh as interim relief to the minor victim of Sumbal incident.

The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme,2013 to the minor girl, government said on Wednesday.

