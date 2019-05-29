About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 29, 2019 |

Sumbal incident and shoddy affairs

On Tuesday, the Sumbal incident was struck by fresh controversy after a medical report that ruled out rape of the three-year-old girl was published on social and online media in the state. Taking cognizance of the matter, the High Court directed Director SKIMS to explain how the medical report of the alleged Sumbal victim got leaked on social media sites. This is akin to the initial chaos and controversy related to the case when some people shared pictures and information revealing the identity of the alleged victim. As per the SKIMS medical report that has been published on several social media sites, physical examination concluded with no sufficient evidence indicating the alleged victim was sexually assaulted. The reports have not only complicated the legal proceedings but have also added to the commotion initiated by the incident. Last Wednesday, state police asserted that the rape incident was true and based on facts and evidence. Amidst contesting claims and immense pressure, a statement was issued from Senior Superintendent’s Office maintaining that the police would soon file the charge-sheet against the accused in the court. “We haven’t received any of the examination reports - neither of the FSL nor the medical report - but we are expecting all the reports to reach us by two or three days,” the officer said confirming the sexual assault referring to the preliminary examinations. The leaked medical report puts a question mark on the claims of the police, and the case has become all the more murky. It also raises the question whether police can go ahead with charges based on preliminary investigation but without FSL and medical report. While the veracity of the report is to be ascertained, the damage has already been done as the entire case has become just another shoddy affair. While the high court has also directed the Information Department to give wide publicity to POSCO Act Section 44, more needs to be done to ensure justice is by no way influenced or the cases botched up in future. In such cases a lot depends upon the investigation by competent agency, as court rulings rely on evidence and not passionate appeals or speeches. The high court must keep a tab on the investigation in the Sumbal incident and see to it that there is no dereliction while performing professional duty. People must also refrain from indulging in acts that are prohibited under law, or else be prepared to face the music.      

 

 

 

Latest News

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

May 28 | Agencies
Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

May 28 | Agencies
Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

May 28 | Agencies
Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

May 28 | Press Trust of India
UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir

Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28 | Agencies
NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28 | Agencies
Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28 | Umar Raina
Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

May 28 | Agencies
Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28 | Agencies
Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28 | Agencies
Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28 | Noor ul Haq
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

May 28 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

May 28 | PTI
Pak downplays India

Pak downplays India's decision not to invite Imran for Modi's oath-tak ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28 | RK Online Desk
61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Former militant shot dead in Handwara

Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 29, 2019 |

Sumbal incident and shoddy affairs

              

On Tuesday, the Sumbal incident was struck by fresh controversy after a medical report that ruled out rape of the three-year-old girl was published on social and online media in the state. Taking cognizance of the matter, the High Court directed Director SKIMS to explain how the medical report of the alleged Sumbal victim got leaked on social media sites. This is akin to the initial chaos and controversy related to the case when some people shared pictures and information revealing the identity of the alleged victim. As per the SKIMS medical report that has been published on several social media sites, physical examination concluded with no sufficient evidence indicating the alleged victim was sexually assaulted. The reports have not only complicated the legal proceedings but have also added to the commotion initiated by the incident. Last Wednesday, state police asserted that the rape incident was true and based on facts and evidence. Amidst contesting claims and immense pressure, a statement was issued from Senior Superintendent’s Office maintaining that the police would soon file the charge-sheet against the accused in the court. “We haven’t received any of the examination reports - neither of the FSL nor the medical report - but we are expecting all the reports to reach us by two or three days,” the officer said confirming the sexual assault referring to the preliminary examinations. The leaked medical report puts a question mark on the claims of the police, and the case has become all the more murky. It also raises the question whether police can go ahead with charges based on preliminary investigation but without FSL and medical report. While the veracity of the report is to be ascertained, the damage has already been done as the entire case has become just another shoddy affair. While the high court has also directed the Information Department to give wide publicity to POSCO Act Section 44, more needs to be done to ensure justice is by no way influenced or the cases botched up in future. In such cases a lot depends upon the investigation by competent agency, as court rulings rely on evidence and not passionate appeals or speeches. The high court must keep a tab on the investigation in the Sumbal incident and see to it that there is no dereliction while performing professional duty. People must also refrain from indulging in acts that are prohibited under law, or else be prepared to face the music.      

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;