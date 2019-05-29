Sumbal incident and shoddy affairs

May 29, 2019 |

On Tuesday, the Sumbal incident was struck by fresh controversy after a medical report that ruled out rape of the three-year-old girl was published on social and online media in the state. Taking cognizance of the matter, the High Court directed Director SKIMS to explain how the medical report of the alleged Sumbal victim got leaked on social media sites. This is akin to the initial chaos and controversy related to the case when some people shared pictures and information revealing the identity of the alleged victim. As per the SKIMS medical report that has been published on several social media sites, physical examination concluded with no sufficient evidence indicating the alleged victim was sexually assaulted. The reports have not only complicated the legal proceedings but have also added to the commotion initiated by the incident. Last Wednesday, state police asserted that the rape incident was true and based on facts and evidence. Amidst contesting claims and immense pressure, a statement was issued from Senior Superintendent’s Office maintaining that the police would soon file the charge-sheet against the accused in the court. “We haven’t received any of the examination reports - neither of the FSL nor the medical report - but we are expecting all the reports to reach us by two or three days,” the officer said confirming the sexual assault referring to the preliminary examinations. The leaked medical report puts a question mark on the claims of the police, and the case has become all the more murky. It also raises the question whether police can go ahead with charges based on preliminary investigation but without FSL and medical report. While the veracity of the report is to be ascertained, the damage has already been done as the entire case has become just another shoddy affair. While the high court has also directed the Information Department to give wide publicity to POSCO Act Section 44, more needs to be done to ensure justice is by no way influenced or the cases botched up in future. In such cases a lot depends upon the investigation by competent agency, as court rulings rely on evidence and not passionate appeals or speeches. The high court must keep a tab on the investigation in the Sumbal incident and see to it that there is no dereliction while performing professional duty. People must also refrain from indulging in acts that are prohibited under law, or else be prepared to face the music.