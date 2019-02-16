Suicide bomber was a Team Indian fan, Dhoni his favourite cricketer

Javid SofiPulwama, Feb 15:
Fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar, who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of the paramilitary CRPF killing at least 44 CRPF men, was a Team India fan and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni his favourite cricketer, his father said Friday.
Ghulam Hassan Dar, the middle-aged father of the suicide bomber said Adil was a keen cricket follower and a staunch supporter of Indian cricket team.
Another relative of Adil said that the star India cricketer and the 2011 world cup winning captain, Dhoni was his favorite cricketer.
He said Adil remained indoors for two days after Indian cricket team lost the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy fearing taunts of his friends who were supporting the other team.