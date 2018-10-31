About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Suicide bomber kills seven outside Kabul prison

AP/Press Trust of India

Kabul

Afghanistan Interior Ministry official says a suicide bomber has struck outside the country's largest prison on the eastern edge of the capital Kabul, killing seven people, including prison workers and security personnel.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the attacker early Wednesday targeted a bus carrying prison workers.

The sprawling Pul-e-Charkhi prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban.

According to Abadullah Karimi, a prison official, the attack occurred near the prison gate where a number of visitors were waiting to pass a rigorous security check before entering.

No one has taken immediate responsibility for the attack.

 

