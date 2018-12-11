About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Suicide bomber kills 4 forces personnel near Afghan capital

AP/Press Trust of India

Kabul

Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has struck a forces convoy on the outskirts of Kabul, killing four security forces.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said six other forces were wounded in Tuesday's attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have both carried out attacks in the capital.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province late Monday, killing eight police.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said 11 insurgents were killed in the battle.

The Taliban control nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out daily attacks that mainly target security forces.

 

(Representional picture)

