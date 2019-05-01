Suhail wins Islamai College cycle race

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Suhail Nisar Shah of B. Com 5thSemester won the Islamia College Annual Cycle Race 2019 by covering the entire distance of 14.3 km in 20:40.618 minutes to finish on Tuesday.

The race was organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar. The race was flagged off jointly by the College Convener and Member Sports Committee Prof. Shamim Ahmad Shamim and Prof. Nasreen Chasti at 6:00 am sharp from Nehru Park.

The participating cyclists paddled via SKICC, Nishat, Fore Shore Road, Duck Park and finished at Naseem Bagh Srinagar, covering a distance of 14.3 kilometres.

47 Cyclists of the college took part in the event with great enthusiasm. The student cyclists displayed a lot of excitement and zeal, as the college staff especially on duty for the purpose, encouraged them en route in a cold and rainy morning around the world famous Dal Lake.

Shajar Latief of B.Sc 1stSem and Momin Manzoor of B. Com 4th Sem claimed the second and third place with timings of 22:24.388 mns, and 22:55.127mns respectively.

Amir Shafi of B. Com 1st Sem claimed 4th place with the timings of 23:05.187 mns and Aijaz Hussain of B Com 2ndsem claimed the 5th place with the timings of 24:04.209 mns respectively.

In a simple but impressive prize distribution ceremony after the event held at Naseem Bagh, Garden in the vicinity of Kashmir University Campus, the prizes were given away to the first five position holders by the members Sports Committee of the College present on the occasion.

In his speech Prof. Mohammad Hanif a senior faculty member congratulated the students for participation in the event and urged them to involve themselves wholeheartedly in the sports events which are being organized in the College particularly the Inter-Group and Inter-College sports tournaments and adventure activities during the year for becoming the embodiment of sound mind in a sound body. After the award ceremony, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Sofi presented the vote of thanks. The Intergroup Volleyball competition will begin from tomorrow at the college Volleyball courts

All the members of the college sports committee and the staff of the Department of Physical Education of the College were actively involved on the occasion to organize the event successfully.