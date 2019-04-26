Sufiya begins Kashmir to Kanyakumari ultra-run

April 26, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Local clubs join her first leg from Nehru Park to Bijbehra

Ultra runner, Sufiya Khan started her mission ‘Run for Hope – Humanity-Oneness-Peace-Equality’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on Thursday with an aim to spread a message of positivity across India.

The 33-year-old ultra-runner completed first leg of the journey from Srinagar to Anantnag around 11:45 am during which she covered a distance of 55 km.

The expedition was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary from here at Nehru Park at 6 am.

Sufiya will attempt to run for more than 80 days during which she will cover over 4000 km at an average of 50km per day.

“I will try to complete my journey in 80 to 85 days,” she told Rising Kashmir.

She says that the run is an endeavour to spread the message of peace and humanity across country.

From Srinagar, Sufiya was accompanied by Deputy Director General All India Radio, MK Morgan and the athletes of J&K Adventure Sports Club including ultra runner Muneer Sultan, Hamid Aziz, Muzamil Hussain, Suhail Nisar, Sheikh Sahil and two athletes Dr. Anwar Hussain Altaf Hang from Foreshore Athletes.

However MK Morgan, Hamid Aziz, Suhail Nisar and Sheikh Sahil ran with her to the finishing point at Bijbehra covering 55 km.

and besides an athlete, Dr. Anwar, of Foreshore athletes also accompanied her to cover a distance of 55 km.

Apart from Srinagar based athletes, Sufiya is accompanied by her fiancé, Vikas, Indian Cyclist, who is the Guinness World Record holder for pedaling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 10 days. Vikas will accompany Sufiya throughout the expedition.

After every 50 km, Sufiya will be accompanied by other running and cycling groups to make her journey easy and friendly.

“From city to city, new running groups will join me. My motive is to explore India and I kept the distance of 4000 km so that I can connect with more people and exchange positivity or else the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is less than 3700 km,” she says.

Before embarking on her journey, J&K Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) welcomed her on Wednesday at Tourist Reception Centre, Srinagar. Sufiya appreciated JKASC for their support and cooperation.

Earlier, Sufiya had planned to start her run on 21 April but due to inclement weather and landslides she was stuck at Ramban. She reached Srinagar on Tuesday around 2:30 am.

Sufiya says she will embark on her journey with a positive message from Kashmir and with new experience.

“For the first time I came to Kashmir and the people of Kashmir are very cooperative, calm and they have positive attitude. There is nothing like that they will attack as is being portrayed in media. The people of Kashmir are very helpful as far as I experienced.”

She says that one should not confine oneself to listening to others or watch their acts which leave some negative impression on ones’ mind, “rather we should use our mind and get firsthand experience.”

“We are human beings first and the humanity and moral values comes first which is the need of hour. We are losing our moral values, humanity, and brotherhood and indulge in creating negativity against one another, she said and adds, “Now-a-days people spread negativity through social media and people should stay away from negativity and reply to those negative posts with positivity.”

Sufiya, who is born and brought up in Ajmer, Rajasthan, became the first and fastest female Indian athlete to travel on Great Indian Golden Triangle on foot during which she covered almost 720 km in 16 days. With this achievement, Sufiya's name was also recorded in India Book of Records.

Sufiya will be the first and fastest female runner from India to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari which will be recorded in Guinness Book of World Records.