‘Sufi Sandesh Aman Yatra’ reaches Kashmir, devotees pray for peace

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 22:
‘Sufi Sandesh Aman Yatra’ from Ajmer Sharif Rajasthan reached Srinagar on Saturday, with devotees claiming that only special prayers can stop ongoing bloodshed and killings in Kashmir.
Addressing a presser here, President Dargah Committee Ajmer, Sadar Amin Pathan said they have prayed for peace and harmony in Kashmir and will also offer a ‘Chadir’ on Chari Shareef Dargah on Sunday.
“Only special prayers can bring peace in Kashmir as prayers have played important role in winning important battles of Islamic history,” he said.
Pathan said the life of Gharib Nawaz inspires us to strengthen the commitment to communal and social harmony.
“This unity can defeat the forces, who are engaged in the conspiracy to create divide and conflict in the society,” he said.
While replying to a question over, whether they are sponsored by any political party, Pathan said they have no affiliation or relationship with any political party.
“As a minority minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday flagged off our Yatra at India Gate and it has nothing to do with the politics,” Pathan said.
Another member, Baba Ashraf said it is the beginning of peace prayer process in Kashmir and there is no political agenda behind their Yatra.
“'Such initiatives lead to peace, brotherhood, progress, harmony in the country and will spread the message of friendship and love for mankind,” Ashraf said.
The representatives of Anjuman-e-Khuddam of Ajmer Sharif, members of Dargah Committee, heads and representatives of various Sufi dargah of the country were also present during the presser.
