Sufi assumes office as VC Wakaf Board

Srinagar, December 04:
Former Chief Information Commissioner, J&K, G R Sufi today assumed office as Vice-Chairman, J&K Muslim Wakaf Board
After the assumption of charge, he took a round of the office complex. He also interacted with the employees of the Board who had come to felicitate him.
Sufi has studied in Kashmir University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, (Delhi) and Hull University U.K.
He joined Income Tax Deptt in 1977 and worked in J&K, Mumbai, Punjab and Chennai as Deputy Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department of Punjab, and J&K.
Sufi took voluntary retirement from Indian Revenue Services in 2011 ahead of his superannuation in Feb. 2011, when he was appointed Chief Information Commissioner, J&K Information Commission of the newly established J&K State Information Commission.
Sufi has worked as Election Observer of India twice and has also been a member of Govt. of India Hajj delegation in 1998 and 2008. After demitting office of the CIC, he has remained active in academic, literary and public welfare fields. He is one of the founder members of Cancer Society of Kashmir and also an executive member of Voluntary Medicare Society of Kashmir.