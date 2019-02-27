Sufficient quanity of fuel reached Kashmir: DC Srinagar

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 27, 2019 05:01 PM 0Comment(s)2487views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday said that sufficient quanity of fuel has reached Kashmir and that people don't need to worry.

In a twitter message, Shahid said "Finally, fuel stocks in sufficient quantities reached. #Kashmir. Distribution by evening. Strongly caution against hoarding. We will have regular supply hereafter. Pl dont worry."

Shahid also informed that buses have been deputed at Srinagar airport for stranded passengers after the closure of the airports.

"For stranded passengers at Srinagar airport: 5 Buses have been deputed. Should you need any help please call us at 0194-2472580 / 2452182," Shahid tweeted.

