Sufficient food-grains, kerosene-oil, LPG available at all depots

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 15:
Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Mohammad Qasim Wani Thursday convened a meeting of high-level officers to review the stock and supply position in the Kashmir Valley.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Administration FCS&CA Kashmir, Chief Accounts Officer, Deputy Director Supplies, General Manager JKSRTC and all Assistant Directors of Kashmir Division.
It was informed that sufficient stocks of food-grains, kerosene-oil and LPG are available at all the depots across the valley. It was revealed that about 7.32 lakhs qtls of rice and 0.70 lakh qtls of wheat are available with the Food Corporation of India in Kashmir Valley and 0.84 lakh qtls of rice and 0.83 lakh qtls of wheat available with the FCI in Ladakh Division. It was also revealed that sufficient stocks of LPG cylinders, petrol, diesel and kerosene oil are presently available for the consumers of the Valley.
The Director also reviewed the availability and dumping of stocks in far-flung and border areas of the Valley and expressed satisfaction with stocks position.
The Director directed the concerned officers to mobilize their all basic units so that the commodities reach to the consumers without any failure. He impressed upon concerned that no laxity in this respect would be tolerated. He also asked the officers to intensify regular market checking to avoid profiteering and hoarding.