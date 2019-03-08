Suffering of women continues…

March 08, 2019 | Arafat Ashraf Kakru

International Women's Day (IWD) (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. No one government, NGO, charity, corporation, academic institution, women's network or media hub is solely responsible for International Women's Day.

Many organizations declare an annual IWD theme that supports their specific agenda or cause, and some of these are adopted more widely with relevance than others. International Women's Day is a collective day of global celebration and a call for gender parity.

International Women's Day is all about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action - whatever that looks like globally at a local level. But one thing is for sure, International Women's Day has been occurring for well over a century - and continues to grow from strength to strength. Learn about the values that guide IWD's ethos.

International Women's Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900s - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialized world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.

In 1908, great unrest and critical debate were occurring amongst women. Women's oppression and inequality were spurring women to become more vocal and active in campaigning for change. Then in 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights.

Reality on ground

Violence against women – particularly intimate partner violence and sexual violence – is a major public health problem and a violation of women's human rights. Global estimates published by WHO indicate that about 1 in 3 (35 percent) of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime. Most of this violence is intimate partner violence.

Worldwide, almost one third (30%) of women who have been in a relationship report that they have experienced some form of physical and/or sexual violence by their intimate partner in their lifetime.

Globally as many as 38 percent of murders of women are committed by a male partner. Violence can negatively affect women's physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive health, and may increase the risk of acquiring HIV in some settings.

Men are more likely to perpetrate violence if they have low education, a history of child maltreatment, exposure to domestic violence against their mothers, harmful use of alcohol, unequal gender norms including attitudes accepting of violence, and a sense of entitlement over women.

Women are more likely to experience intimate partner violence if they have low education, exposure to mothers being abused by a partner, abuse during childhood, and attitudes accepting violence, male privilege, and women's subordinate status.

There is evidence that advocacy and empowerment counselling interventions as well as home visitation are promising in preventing or reducing intimate partner violence against women.

Situations of conflict, post-conflict and displacement may exacerbate existing violence, such as by intimate partners, as well as and non-partner sexual violence, and also may lead to new forms of violence against women.

Sufferings in India

India is perceived as having the worst record for sexual violence, harassment from cultural and traditional practices and human trafficking, meaning it is now considered the least safe country in the world for women.

These are the findings of a global perception poll carried out by Thomson Reuters Foundation, a charity, which surveyed 558 experts on women's issues in order to assess nations on overall safety for women.

A failure to improve conditions has led to India becoming the most dangerous country for women; it was fourth in 2011, the last time the poll was conducted. India is ahead of war-torn Afghanistan (2nd), Syria (3rd) as well as Somalia, a country that ranks significantly lower on human development indices, on the overall perception of threats to women's safety.

As per Monique Villa, chief executive officer, Thomson Reuters Foundation, India is the only country to feature in the top five rankings for each of the six categories looked at by the poll, never registering lower than the fourth place.

He said: “When only 10 percent of women in India own land compared to 20 percent globally, feticide rates are the highest in the world, there are 37 million more men than women in the Indian population, and 27 percent girls are married before the age of 18 – also the highest rate in the world- you begin to understand the reality in India.”

Cases of sexual violence against women and minors in India made international headlines in 2018 with the high-profile case of eight-year-old in Kathua district, and the gang rape of anti-trafficking activists in Jharkhand.

India tops the list with levels of violence against women still running high, more than six years after the rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi sparked national outrage and government pledges to tackle the issue.

Last year poll Thomson Reuters Foundation shows India has been ranked as the most dangerous country for women on three significant issues:

Sexual violence: It includes domestic rape, lack of access to justice in rape cases, sexual harassment and coercion into sex as a form of corruption

Cultural and religious practices: including female genital mutilation, child and forced marriage, physical abuse and female infanticide/feticides; and

Human trafficking: including domestic servitude, forced labour and forced marriage.

Rape is the fourth most common crime against women in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2013 annual report, 24,923 rape cases were reported across India in 2012. Out of these, 24,470 were committed by someone known to the victim (98 percent of the cases).

According to NCRB 2015 statistics, Madhya Pradesh has the highest raw number of rape reports among Indian states, while Jodhpur in Rajasthan has the highest per capita rate of rape reports in cities followed by Delhi the capital city.

Using a small sample survey, Human Rights Watch projects more than 7,200 minors – 1.6 in 100,000 minors – are raped each year in India. Among these, victims who do report the assaults are alleged to suffer mistreatment and humiliation from the police. Minor girls are trafficked into prostitution in India, thus rape of minors conflates into a lifetime of suffering.

Most rapes go unreported because the rape victims fear retaliation and humiliation, both in India and throughout the world. Indian parliamentarians have stated that the rape problem in India is being underestimated because a large number of cases are not reported, even though more victims are increasingly coming out and reporting rape and sexual assaults.

Few states in India have tried to estimate or survey unreported cases of sexual assault. The estimates for unreported rapes in India vary widely. National Crime Records Bureau report of 2006 mentions that about 71 percent of rape crimes go unreported. Marital rape is not a criminal act in India through sexual intercourse with a wife aged between 15 and 18 years is considered as rape.

A UN study of 57 countries estimates just 11 percent of rape and sexual assault cases worldwide are ever reported.

National Crime Records Bureau of India, reported incidents of crime against women increased by 6.4 percent during 2012, and a crime against a woman is committed every three minutes.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2011, there were greater than 228,650 reported incidents of crime against women, while in 2015, there were over 300,000 reported incidents, a 44 percent increase.

Of the women living in India, 7.5 percent live in West Bengal where 12.7 percent of the total reported crime against women occurs. Andhra Pradesh is home to 7.3 percent of India's female population and accounts for 11.5 percent of the total reported crimes against women.

Almost 65 percent of Indian men believe women should tolerate violence in order to keep the family together, and women sometimes deserve to be beaten.

In 2011, the International Men and Gender Equality Survey (IMAGES) Questionnaire reported that 24 percent of Indian men had committed sexual violence at some point during their lives. Exact statistics on the extent case occurrences are very difficult to obtain, as a large number of cases go unreported.

This is due in large part to the threat of ridicule or shame on the part of the potential reporter, as well as an immense pressure not to damage the family's honour.

For similar reasons, law enforcement officers are more motivated to accept offers of bribery from the family of the accused, or perhaps in fear of more grave consequences, such as honor killings.

Author works at National Industries Company, Kuwait

arafatashraf09@gmail.com