Suffering Buds

April 08, 2019 | Firdous Ahmad Ahangar

Parenting, which is unfortunately fading gradually, is one of the vital activities in a child’s overall development. As parents, we tend do everything we can to make certain that our kids are successful, by providing them best possible education and learning avenues.

However, it must be understood that, a child’s preparedness for successful school years is supported by responsive parenting. It is due to the fact that, during the first five years, when the brain’s synaptic networks of a child are still in the process of forming and its development is predominantly receptive to human contact.

In early childhood, children require positive affection and high levels of warmth, with behaviors that are cognitively responsive to the child’s needs. Responsive parenting to kids at this stage in terms of cognitive, social, and emotional developmental activities characterize their future selves.

However, these days, as the child is born, we are obsessed with worry over their schooling. We often witness the anxiety and earnestness in parents to admit children even though they are underage. It is oddity of our fate that we as parents are neglecting the importance of parenting in child development, as if our wards are being transformed into smart kids through burettes and pipettes or in a manner of hatching chickens in a poultry farms.

Unfortunately, our society is trapped in a rat race to throw underage children into the competition, by sending them to the preparatory schools and kindergartens too early than needed. Most parents make decision thinking that their kids will benefit academically in future and save a future year by early schooling without realizing that it ruins their natural development in terms of nourishment, health, happiness, love and care and sense of belongingness.

A lot of research studies suggest that children should not start schooling very early and educational psychologists warn of its long term repercussions. Many Psychologists and Psychiatrists have opined that children who are sent to schools too early (who are naturally younger than their peers) are more likely to develop behaviour and concentration issues besides poor mental health discipline and self-control. It is also revealed that, they are more prone to suffer from negative emotions like worry and fear and consequently inferior interface and communication problems with the peers as well as parents and teachers.

According to the research studies by Institute at Harvard Medical School at Blavatnik, children that are enrolled too early for formal schooling are vulnerable to develop Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which is a chronic neurobiological disorder that affects the brain structurally and chemically, as well as the ways in which various parts of the brain communicate with one another.

From teaching point of view also educational psychologists propound that, premature or early schooling not only creates a pool of sporadic age group in classes and influence teacher’s interaction with the children, but also develops additional complex needs within classrooms that later on emerge as pre-existing learning difficulties in the pupils like attention deficit disorders wherein they are less able to pay attention for long periods of time.

This observation is perhaps evident by the Pratham’s Annual Status of Education report, according to which; close to 78 percent of Indian children in 3rd Standard and about 50 percent of children in 5th Standard cannot yet read texts of 2nd Standard and only 26 percent students in 5th Standard can do a mathematical problems especially division.

It is important to note that underage enrolment has not only bearing on increased drop outs at elementary level education, but may be playing a silent role in suicidal instincts and other incidents in the children in later stages. This is due to the fact that, underage enrolment has implications for exit and entry age for stages before and beyond primary i.e. pre-primary and upper primary and affects the age-grade correspondence throughout a child’s education period.

When we study and compare the limit of age groups for entering the school of developed countries, statistics are surprising. The entry age to the first level of education varies between the ages of four to eight across countries. Major trend in majority of the countries in the world across countries has been to define the age of entry as six.

This trend is confirmed by the recent UNESCO report on the entrance age of children, where in first level of formal education in 134 of the 217 countries in the world follow 6 years as the norm. Twenty-eight countries, 12 from North America have fixed the entry age as 5. Many African and European countries also start a year later than 6.

Similarly, it has been found that the Nordic Countries seldom enrol their kids in school before the age of 7. In Finland, Norway, it isn't uncommon for kids to begin formal schooling at age 8. Now, it is well documented that, much of the childhood of kids in these countries is spent either at home or in a form of pre-kindergarten, where the biggest emphases are on playtime and social skills while traditional subjects are seldom taught until age of 7 or 8 years.

And it is no surprise that, students in Finland and other Nordic countries are some of the top-performing nations in the annual Global Education International Triennial Survey, popularly known as PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) education rankings.

This view is further supported by a recent study out of Stanford University, which has found that “children enrolled in kindergarten by age 6 had measurably better scores on tests of self-control by the time they reached the age of 7 and 11”, thus reiterating the fact that responsive parenting in core years of upbringing i.e. 4-5 years of age is more significant than forced early enrolment into schools.

In contrast, our educational set-up, even if we have preparatory schools and kindergartens in the name of renowned social scientists and educational school of thoughts, they are not established in tune with the standards of needs of kids. And regrettably, there are virtually no supervisory checks on these so-called smart kid factories with respect to their Location (Site Plan) and Building requisites, specially trained staff, life-skill facilities or even SOPs to cater special needs.

In this scenario it is not only important to regulate and enforce the legislation legal age limit of enrolment in our schools, but also to bring changes in policy framework by the governments and supervise the requisites of Preparatory and Kindergarten Schools for their recognition.

It is also equally important to encourage the parents and guardians to send their children to schools at proper age, which needs mass awareness and behavioural change through pressure groups, parent associations and child welfare organizations. There is dire need to disseminate this bitter fact that forcing children to enter into schooling at premature age robs them of the right to be cared, loved and brought up in congenial home environment and may be viewed as violation of child’s rights.

The issue of entry age to pre-primary as well as primary has been a subject of considerable debate in recent times. It is high time to give this concept a rethink and question ourselves; are we doing justice with these suffering buds? Are we raising our future for better social harmony or we are adding a pool of stressed generation into our societies?

(Author is Food Safety Officer)

ibn.e.qayum@gmail.com